Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Trims Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $35,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,185. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $293.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,829. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.29.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.