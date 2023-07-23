Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 408 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.06% of Target worth $44,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 329.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 455,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.08. 4,034,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

