Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in RLI were worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,355,000 after buying an additional 196,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of RLI by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 771,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after buying an additional 179,808 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI Price Performance

RLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.74. 159,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,025. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.20. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.