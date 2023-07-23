Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 983,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $29,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Motco grew its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 4,344,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

