Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $31.36 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $31,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

