Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $32,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,532,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DUK traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

