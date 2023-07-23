Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,254,000 after buying an additional 965,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

