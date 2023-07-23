Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Raised by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

