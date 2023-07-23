Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Cut by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.62. 288,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,920. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

