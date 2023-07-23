Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.54. 2,790,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,075. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

