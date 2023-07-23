Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Boosted by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,239,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,454,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. 2,661,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,570. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.