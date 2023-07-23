Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $160.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.29.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

