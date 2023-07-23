Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $240.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.81%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

