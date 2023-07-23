V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,348,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3668 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

