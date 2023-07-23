V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

