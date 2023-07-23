V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 76,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $219.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average of $230.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $219.82.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

