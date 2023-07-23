V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Shares of PEJ opened at $42.92 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

