V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,461,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,077,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 324,803 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,809,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,735,000 after buying an additional 519,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,528,000 after buying an additional 129,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,958,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,153,000 after buying an additional 133,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

