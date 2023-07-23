V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,738 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.40 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

