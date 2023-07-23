V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $94.77 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.