UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTSI stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

