Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 6.5 %

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

