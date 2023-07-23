UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is TFG Advisers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,844 shares of company stock worth $5,850,265 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $506.53. 2,887,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.40.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

