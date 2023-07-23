United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Up 10.3 %

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

