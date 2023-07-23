United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Trading Up 10.3 %
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
