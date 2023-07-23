Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.49 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.49 billion and $84.12 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.04 or 0.00020225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00309665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013399 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.1931738 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 745 active market(s) with $116,969,887.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

