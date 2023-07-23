UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of UMH opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $985.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,056 shares of company stock valued at $16,999 over the last three months. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,260 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after purchasing an additional 726,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UMH Properties by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 475,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UMH Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 873.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 413,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 370,726 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

