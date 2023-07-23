Ultra (UOS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $884,350.28

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Ultra has a market cap of $58.76 million and $884,350.28 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,751.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.89 or 0.00802955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00124563 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00031079 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17753647 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $898,011.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.