U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

