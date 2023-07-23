Truist Financial Trims Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Target Price to $95.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WH opened at $74.91 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,604,000 after buying an additional 477,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,407,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,326,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

