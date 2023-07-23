Truist Financial Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $68.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.30.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

