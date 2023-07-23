Tritium DCFC’s (DCFC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Tritium DCFC Stock Performance
NASDAQ DCFC opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Tritium DCFC has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.
Tritium DCFC Company Profile
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
