Tritium DCFC’s (DCFC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCFC opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Tritium DCFC has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth about $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 768,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 369,488 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Further Reading

