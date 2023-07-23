Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.34. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

