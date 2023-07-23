Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
TRMB stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
