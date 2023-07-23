TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.83.

TMDX opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $476,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,523,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $476,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,474 shares of company stock worth $2,882,009. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

