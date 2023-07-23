Traeger (NYSE:COOK) versus Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Critical Survey

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) and Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Crown Crafts shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Traeger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Crown Crafts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Traeger alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Traeger and Crown Crafts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 7 1 0 2.13 Crown Crafts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Traeger currently has a consensus target price of $4.02, indicating a potential downside of 4.48%. Given Traeger’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than Crown Crafts.

Traeger has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Crafts has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and Crown Crafts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -62.12% -27.11% -10.61% Crown Crafts 7.53% 12.30% 8.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Traeger and Crown Crafts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $585.35 million 0.89 -$382.14 million ($3.04) -1.38 Crown Crafts $75.05 million 0.68 $5.65 million $0.55 9.15

Crown Crafts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Traeger. Traeger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Crafts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Traeger beats Crown Crafts on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces, as well as frozen meal kits; covers, drip trays, bucket liners, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Crown Crafts

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. The company sells its products primarily to mass merchants, large chain stores, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, internet accounts, wholesale clubs and internet-based retailers through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives. Crown Crafts, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.