TPB Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TPB Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,607 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.9% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,883. The firm has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $458.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

