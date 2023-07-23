Torah Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.34 Million (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Torah Network has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Torah Network has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $24,174.14 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.83842487 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $27,318.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

