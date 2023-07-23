Toncoin Price Hits $1.47 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004929 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $5.03 billion and $37.29 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021351 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,877.24 or 1.00037535 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.42674992 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $36,551,693.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.