Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $123,722.42 and $3,220.40 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 56.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00063307 USD and is down -19.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,718.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

