The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) PT Raised to GBX 2,175 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($26.67) to GBX 2,175 ($28.44) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.92) to GBX 2,100 ($27.46) in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

WEGRY stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

