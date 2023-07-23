The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 237,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

SO opened at $73.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

