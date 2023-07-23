The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,657 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

