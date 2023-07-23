The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

NYSE KR opened at $47.99 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

