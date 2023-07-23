The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $37.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

