The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Sampo Oyj

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.11%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

