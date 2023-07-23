The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $39.38.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

