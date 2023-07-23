TFG Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.97. The stock had a trading volume of 720,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

