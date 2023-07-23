TFG Advisers LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises about 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.9 %

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $72.04. 885,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.23%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.