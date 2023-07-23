TFG Advisers LLC Buys 851 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $484,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PID traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.46. 219,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,076. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

