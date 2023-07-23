TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,791. The stock has a market cap of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.38. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,416. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.